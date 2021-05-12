Rockets fired at Ashdod as health minister visits local hospital

Rockets were fired against the city of Ashdod sending its population to secure areas as Health Minister Yuli Edelstein was visiting the local Assuta Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, it is not something unique, in all southern and central Israel there have been many alarms in the past day,” Edelstein commented. “My hope is that our forces and especially the aviation will make the other side understand that these actions are not going to pay off.”

“We don’t know yet where this situation is going,” he also said.

Inaugurated in 2017, Assuta was built as a missile-safe structure, with the vast majority of its departments completely secured, allowing the medical personnel to continue working also under attack.

Some 30 patients have been treated at the center since the beginning of the conflict on Monday evening.

As Edelstein was visiting the hospital, a 11-year-old was undergoing surgery after getting hit by a shrapnel. All other patients had already been discharged.

Most of the medical staff has not seen their work disrupted by the recurrent sirens which send all of the city’s population into bomb shelters.

“I work in the safest place in Ashdod ,” Director of our Radiotherapy Institute Dr. Eli Sapir told The Jerusalem Post, as all of those who found themselves in the hospital’s lobby, featuring wide glass walls, ran to take refuge inside a ward as the sirens blasted.

“My department is underground,” he said, before excusing himself to call his family at home and make sure that they were ok.