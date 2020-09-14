UAE minister: Historic deal with Israel doesn’t forgo Palestinian cause

The “historic” deal to normalize United Arab Emirates ties with Israel signifies an important change for the Middle East that doesn’t forgo a Palestinian state, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy told CNN on Monday. “The fact that the UAE and Israel have decided to normalize ties with one another is a significant step change with what is happening in the Middle East,” Al Hashimy said in advance of Tuesday’s signing ceremony at the White House with the UAE, Israeli and US officials. The normalization deal “is an indication that we are keen on a new narrative of hope and prosperity where you have dialogue and debate,” Al Hashimy said.As it moves forward with the deal, the UAE is keeping “the Palestinian cause front and center,” including “their right to statehood and their right to a dignified life,” she said. Israel’s agreement for “the suspension of annexation is an important component here,” she said. “We hope that [the Israel-UAE deal] provides an opportunity for greater dialogue and bringing the peace initiative back to the table, in the Arab world and in the Middle East by-in-large,” Al Hashimy said. The UAE believes that with its focus on religious tolerance and coexistence between Muslims, Christians and Jews, it has an important role to play in shaping the dialogue in the Middle East, Al Hashimy explained. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“We have a different kind of vision for the Arab world and a different kind of vision for the Middle East, which is a region of primarily young people who do not want to carry the baggage of the past and want to forge a new future,” she said.This future would focus on science, innovation, prosperity trade and investments, Al Hashimy said. The UAE wants to advance cooperation particularly in research areas regarding COVID-19 and artificial intelligence, she added."We are very keen on being able to take some of these matters forward in an environment of respect and here the US has played a critical role,” Al Hashimy said."For us it is an important strategic play… it stands on the premise of our belief in coexistence, respect for Judaism, our respect of Christianity, the Muslim faith and all other faiths,” she said.