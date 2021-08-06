A video released by the Hezbollah affiliated al-Manar television channel on Friday evening documents the firing of 19 rockets in the direction of the Israeli border and the Golan Heights earlier in the day.

Incoming rocket sirens were activated in northern Israeli communities bordering the Lebanese and Syrian borders including Ein Quiniyye, Neveh Ativ and Snir, near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon and Syria.

The IDF responded to the attacks with artillery fire towards the Mount Dov-Shebaa Farms area in Lebanon, where the rocket fire originated from

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the rockets, 10 of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome, and none of which caused any injuries or damages despite several impacts.

"The Resistance has been and will stay keen to ensure the safety of its people," read the Hezbollah statement, shared alongside the video footage on the al-Manar website.