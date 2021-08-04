The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

With only 40% support, Israelis still think 2 states best option - poll

Past IDI polls on this question have shown that Israeli support for two states has fluctuated widely over the past 28 years since the signing of the 1993 Oslo Accords in Washington.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 4, 2021 18:08
A PALESTINIAN protests outside Jerusalem. The international community and some Israelis and Palestinians are once again talking about the two-state solution. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A PALESTINIAN protests outside Jerusalem. The international community and some Israelis and Palestinians are once again talking about the two-state solution.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Only 40% of Israelis support a two-state resolution to the conflict with the Palestinians, even though it remains the most popular choice, according to a poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute.
Past IDI polls on this question have shown that Israeli support for two states has fluctuated widely over the past 28 years since the signing of the 1993 Oslo Accords in Washington.
Past polls on this topic by IDI show that support for a two-state resolution peaked at 70% in 2007 during the Annapolis peace process brokered by former president George Bush between former prime minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
It was at its lowest point in 1995 with only 36.9% support, based on IDI data.
From July 27-29, the IDI polled 750 Israelis over the age of 18 by phone and over the Internet, including 151 Arabic speakers. The margin of error is 3.59% for the poll on a wide array of topics including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Participants were asked if the would back a "two-state solution with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip."
Israeli-Arabs were much more likely to support a two-state resolution than their Jewish peers.
Out of the 39.7% who said they found such a resolution to the conflict acceptable, 33.8% were Jewish Israelis and 68.8% were Israeli-Arabs.
That answer flipped when it came to the 48% of Israelis who opposed it, of which 53.6% were Jewish and 20.5% Arab.
The poll was conducted in the absence of any peace process, with the United States and Israel appearing to prefer maintaining the status quo for the moment.
According to the IDI poll, out of the 37.1% of Israelis who support maintenance of the status quo, 41.5% were Jewish-Israelis and 15.4% were Israeli-Arabs.
Similarly, Israeli-Arabs were more likely to oppose the status quo, with 69.5% finding it unacceptable compared to the 37.2% of Israeli Jews finding it acceptable. Overall, 42.6% of those polled disapproved of the status quo.
The least popular option was a one-state idea. Participants were asked, if they would back a "one-state solution incorporating both Israeli and Palestinian territories in which Israelis and Palestinians are treated as equal citizens," implying a country that was no longer intended to be an ethnic nationalist democracy for either Israelis or Palestinians.
That idea received only 21.1% support among Israelis and 64.2% opposition. Some 71.1% of Israeli Jews found a one state idea unacceptable and only 14.1% found it acceptable.
A majority of Israeli-Arabs favored it, with 56.1% backing it compared to the 29.5% who dismissed it.
The poll was conducted within the context of the Israeli Voice Index published by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research.
IDI researcher Or Anabi clarified that while there is a drop in support for the two-state solution, it is hard to look at it comparatively over time, because IDI often asks the question in different ways, which impacts the results.
It is also possible that the lack of support could correlate to the absence of a peace process, Anabi explained.
People respond differently to concrete events as opposed to theoretical ones, he said. Initial polls showed low support for a Sinai withdrawal, Anabi said, but the moment former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat landed in Israel, the attitudes changed.


Tags Palestinians Israeli Palestinian Conflict Two State Solution Israel Democracy Institute poll
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a budget. What's next? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

When cancel culture comes for Jews - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Gil Troy

A deep dive into the writings of visionary Theodor Herzl

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by