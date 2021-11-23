11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

A rare 2,000-year-old silver coin was found by an 11-year-old girl in Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Tuesday. The coin was likely minted by a priest who joined the Jewish rebels in the revolt ahead the Romans, shortly before the Temple was destroyed.

"This is a rare find, since out of many thousands of coins discovered to date in archeological excavations, only about 30 coins are coins made of silver, from the period of the Great Revolt ,” said Dr. Robert Kool, Head of the Coin Department at the IAA.

The coin is made of pure silver and weighs about 14 grams. On one side it features a cup and the inscription “Israeli shekel” and “second year” – referring to the second year of the revolt (67-68 CE). On the other, another inscription reads “Holy Jerusalem” in ancient Hebrew script and it is accompanied by another word which according to the experts refers to the headquarters of the High Priest in the Temple.

At the time, minting coins was an act to express sovereignty.

The silver coin with a cup with the caption: ''Israel Shekel'' and the letters: Shin and Bet (second year of the Great Revolt). (credit: ELIYAHU YANAI/CITY OF DAVID)

Huge reserves of silver were kept in the Temple and Kool believes that the silver to mint the coin likely came from those reserves, in light of the quality of its silver.

“If so, we can say with caution that this coin is, apparently, one of the only items we can hold today that originated on the Temple itself,” he said.

The coin was found by a participant in the Emek Tzurim Sifting Project sifting through the dirt excavated in the Pilgrimage Road.

"This street, which connected the Siloam Pool in the south of the City of David to the Temple Mount in the north, was Jerusalem's main street during the Second Temple period, where thousands of pilgrims marched on their way to the Temple,” said archaeologist Ari Levy who leads the excavation on behalf of the IAA.

“There is no doubt that there would have been extensive trading here, this is evidenced by the many weights and bronze coins we have found here,” he added. “But to find a rebel coin made of pure silver is definitely very special and exciting."

"When I got to Emek Tzurim I thought there must be simple coins in the buckets, but I did not think I would find a coin myself, and certainly not such a rare coin from pure silver,” said 11-year-old girl Liel Krutokop from Petah Tikva, who came with her family to do archeological sifting at the City of David. “I was lucky to find it, but I also want to say thank you to my sister for choosing the bucket we sifted. If she had not chosen this particular bucket, I probably would not have found the coin."