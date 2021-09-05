The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
2,000-year-old quarry of stones used to build ancient Jerusalem found

Archaeologists uncovered the site in the area of Har Hotzvim, the Hebrew terms for ‘Quarrymen’s Hill.’

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 15:29
Second Temple Period quarry uncovered in Jerusalem at Har Hotzvim, September 2021. (photo credit: SHAI HALEVI / ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Second Temple Period quarry uncovered in Jerusalem at Har Hotzvim, September 2021.
(photo credit: SHAI HALEVI / ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Har Hotzvim, a Jerusalem’s neighborhood known for its high-tech company hub, owes its name – which in Hebrew means ‘Quarrymen’s Hill,’ to a much more ancient industrial activity. Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority uncovered a quarry dating back to some 2,000 years ago, the IAA revealed on Sunday.
The quarry was discovered during a salvage excavation prior to a new development project. According to Israeli law, a salvage excavation needs to accompany all construction projects.
“The large-scale building projects in ancient Jerusalem, such as the Temple Mount, required a vast amount of building materials and the ability to organize and coordinate the quarrying and transportation of thousands of building blocks to the ancient city,” IAA excavation director Moran Hagbi said.
“Building blocks in various stages of spadework were discovered in the quarry,” he added. “For example, we uncovered large, square blocks of stone about to be detached from the bedrock, prior to being loaded and transported to the ancient city.”
The site has only been partially uncovered: researchers believe it was two or three times larger than the 600 sqm currently exposed.
“For us as archaeologists, this quarry presents a golden opportunity; because some of the stones were left in situ in this way, we can copy ancient technologies and experiment with them in order to recreate the processes by which the building stones were quarried,” Hagbi said.
In order to understand better how ancient workers operated, the researchers plan to reproduce tools and techniques known to be used at the time to test their efficacy.
The Second Temple Period is known as a period of magnificent construction projects in Jerusalem. In the first century BCE and up to the destruction of the city at the hands of the Romans, Jerusalem completely changed its aspect.
THE SECOND Temple, model in the Israel Museum, 2008. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)THE SECOND Temple, model in the Israel Museum, 2008. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Temple was expanded and several monumental buildings and infrastructures were erected in the city.
All this work required a lot of building materials.
“In a symbolic way, Jerusalem’s current development boom presents us with an opportunity to excavate and research the great building projects in Jerusalem in antiquity,” said IAA general director, Eli Eskozido. “Before any development project begins in Jerusalem, our archaeologists are called upon to excavate and examine any ancient finds, for the sake of future generations.”


