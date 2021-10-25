The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

2,700-year-old biblical fortress in Jerusalem undergoes restoration

The citadel might have been part of a network of defensive structures to protect the capital at the time of the Kings of Judah.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
OCTOBER 25, 2021 19:22
Aerial view of the fortress on the French Hill before restoration. (photo credit: SHAI HALEVI/IAA)
Aerial view of the fortress on the French Hill before restoration.
(photo credit: SHAI HALEVI/IAA)
After many years of neglect, a 2,700-year-old Jerusalem fortress dating back to the time of the biblical kings of Judah is undergoing restoration, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Monday.
Located in the modern-day French Hill neighborhood, the structure, about 18.5x13m features an open courtyard, and rooms on both sides. Built on the top of the hill at an altitude of 832 m, it was discovered at the end of the 1960s and experts believe it might have been part of a series of citadels that were built to guard and protect Jerusalem during the First Temple Period, as mentioned in several parts of the Bible.
“Rehoboam dwelt in Jerusalem and built fortified towns in Judah,” reads a passage in the 11th chapter of Chronicles II, referring to King Solomon’s son who is believed to have ruled over Judah in the 10th century BCE. “He strengthened the fortified towns and put commanders in them, along with stores of food, oil, and wine, and shields and spears in every town. He strengthened them exceedingly; thus Judah and Benjamin were his.”
“Jotham was twenty-five years old when he became king, and he reigned sixteen years in Jerusalem; his mother’s name was Jerushah daughter of Zadok,” reads another passage in chapter 27. “He built towns in the hill country of Judah, and in the woods, he built fortresses and towers.”
Jotham is believed to have lived in the 8th century BCE.
Conservation work in the fortress on the French Hill. (credit: YAEL KALMAN/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) Conservation work in the fortress on the French Hill. (credit: YAEL KALMAN/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) Conservation work in the fortress on the French Hill. (credit: YAEL KALMAN/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) Conservation work in the fortress on the French Hill. (credit: YAEL KALMAN/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
The fortress was built with large stones employing impressive technology.
The restoration work is being carried out by a team of IAA conservators but also with the participation of residents of the neighborhood, as part of a project to preserve and protect heritage sites by the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry.
“Preserving heritage sites, developing them and passing them on to future generations is a national right and duty,” said IAA director Eli Escosido. “The Israel Antiquities Authority, together with the ‘Landmarks’ project of the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry, sees great importance in the community's participation in the restoration of the heritage sites near their home. This way two goals are achieved together: the public saves our heritage assets, and at the same time, they  develop a direct connection with them."


Tags Jerusalem archaeology jerusalem archaeology bible Israel Antiquities Authority Biblical archaeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Russia relations continue smoothly after Netanyahu - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancient Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by