8,000-year-old musical instrument found in northwest Turkey

The instrument was unearthed in Bahçelievler, a residential suburb on the European side of the Bosphorus. It looks similar to a flue or whistle, with holes that are smaller than 1 centimeter in diameter.

Associate professor Erkan Fidan, a lecturer at BŞEÜ Archaeology Department, said that “after the restoration and print analysis on the object, we are planning on starting a project to play the instrument.”

The instrument was found alongside eleven human skeletons aged at around 9,000 years old as well as a variety of seeds, including einkorn wheat, emmer wheat, barley, lentils and buckwheat. The bones will be analyzed for information about the sex and age of the individuals.

Residents in the area found pieces of ancient ceramics in the yard of their apartment building and archaeologists were called to the site almost two years ago. Excavations have been underway since then.

According to Fidan, the artifacts will be exhibited at the Bilecik Archeology Museum after the restoration process and research are completed.