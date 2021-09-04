Archaeologists discover Roman tower was turned into Nazi fortress

A team of archaeologists volunteering for England's Dig Alderney charity found that the German military fortified an Ancient Roman tower known as the Alderney Nunnery during the Nazi occupation of the Channel Islands.

The BBC reported that the Nunnery contains archeological remains from the medieval period as well as the Tudor and Napoleonic eras and has been occupied for nearly two millennia. It was also the site of the only two concentration camps in occupied British territory.

One of the archaeologists leading the dig, Dr. Jason Monaghan, said, "This is a complex site to understand given that it has been almost continuously occupied for 1,700 years and remodelled by successive occupiers," as reported by the Bailiwick Express. "We do not know if it was ever, in fact, a Nunnery," Monaghan added.

Monaghan also noted the Roman fort walls were damaged during the late Middle Ages and that new structures were built during the Tudors' reign and in the 18th century. He added that the interior of the fortress was demolished by the British Army around 1793 and "around 1906 the buildings were converted for use by military families and the earlier ramparts buried," according to the Bailiwick Express.

During the German occupation, the Nazis fortified the structure with bunkers and artillery-resistant walls and tunnels, BBC added.

Smithsonian magazine noted the Channel Islands were the only British land successfully captured by the Nazis during World War II.