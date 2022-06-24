The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Teeth from royal cattle herds of Ur shed light on ancient life - study

The study provided groundbreaking insights into the economy, health and diet of ancient Mesopotamia during a period of urbanization as cities and states began to crop up across the region.

By MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: JUNE 24, 2022 12:28
‘THE JEWISH nation began somewhere in Mesopotamia’: The alleged ‘Abraham house’ in Ur city, Dhi Qar, southern Iraq. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
‘THE JEWISH nation began somewhere in Mesopotamia’: The alleged ‘Abraham house’ in Ur city, Dhi Qar, southern Iraq.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A new study out of the University of Saskatchewan (USask) sheds new light on life in the city of Ur, an ancient Sumerian city located in modern-day southern Iraq. Specifically, the study - published in the journal PLOS One - examined cattle tooth enamel and compared the chemical reality to the written descriptions of ancient Mesopotamian agricultural life. 

“We haven’t done anything like this with cutting-edge archeological sciences in Mesopotamia previously.”

Dr. Tina Greenfield, lead researcher 

The dental samples came from Sir Leonard Woolley's early 20th-century archeological excavations at Ur. They resided in the purgatory of the British Museum's storage facilities until the 2010s. Dr. Tina Greenfield, the lead researcher on this project, first got permission to examine the remains in 2014 - nearly a century after their initial discovery. 

“It is always interesting to see how people living in one of the world’s earliest cities managed their animals, both during their lives and in their death,” said Greenfield.

Buried with farm animals?

Enthroned King of Ur (credit: MICHEL WAL (TRAVAIL PERSONNEL (OWN WORK))/CC BY-SA 3.0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Enthroned King of Ur (credit: MICHEL WAL (TRAVAIL PERSONNEL (OWN WORK))/CC BY-SA 3.0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The cattle remains examined were originally buried as part of funeral rituals at the royal graves in Ur, which can be dated as far back as 2900 BCE. This is to say, these cattle were not used for the usual dairy or farming purposes - they were sacrificed and buried with nobles. 

Cattle remains were also found in non-noble graves in the later third millennium BCE, but not an entire animal; just selected body parts. This indicates that there was some kind of hierarchical scale, rather than a binary determiner of whether or not an individual can be buried with cattle. 

Researchers examined Strontium, Oxygen and Carbon isotopic variation to glean even more information about the cattle themselves: where they ate and drank, where they migrated or were herded. 

“We haven’t done anything like this with cutting-edge archeological sciences in Mesopotamia previously,” Greenfield said.

It was determined that the animals were likely herded close to Ur, although at least one of the oxen in the sample had come from far away. 

Overall, the study provided groundbreaking insights into the economy, health and diet of ancient Mesopotamia during a period of urbanization as cities and states began to crop up across the region.

The research was funded by the Social Sciences Research Council of Canada; The Newton Trust Research Grant (University of Cambridge); the Cambridge Humanities Research Grant Scheme; and the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archeology and Anthropology.



Tags Iraq economy animals archeology urbanization Cows ancient history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
4

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by