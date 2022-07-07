Before the Israelis and the Palestinians, before the Greek and the Roman Empires, before the Kingdom of Israel and the Kingdom of Judah, before the Umayyad Caliphate and the Crusader Kingdom, there were the Yarmukians.

This 8,000-year-old Neolithic agricultural culture is considered to be the first culture in the prehistoric area of what today is called Israel, and it is one of the oldest cultures in the Levant to make use of ceramic pottery, with a distinctive style of herringbone decorations incised in horizontal and diagonal lines over the body of their ceramic cooking, serving and storage vessels.

The culture is also known for its enigmatic and iconic “Mother Goddess” figurines which are believed to have been part of a Yarmukian fertility cult.

Renewed excavations at the Sha’ar HaGolan Yarmukian archaeological site at the Sha’ar HaGolan kibbutz this month have revealed an unusually large and impressive ceramic goddess figurine of the “Mother Goddess.”

The 20-centimeter figurine, created in the typical seating pose, was found broken in two pieces next to the wall of a home, said excavation co-director Anna Eirikh-Rose, Israeli Antiquity Authority Judea district archaeologist, who is doing her doctoral research at the Hebrew University on Neolithic pottery.

Sha'ar HaGolan excavation co-director Dr. Julien Vieugue of the French Center for Research in Jerusalem holds the 8,000 year old ceramic ''Mother Goddess'' figurine uncovered at renewed excavations at the Sha'ar HaGolan archaeological site (credit: ANNA EIRIKH-ROSE)

The broken figurine was covered by a bracelet with a red bottom, the color which represented fertility. A schematic stone with etched eyes and mouth was also uncovered.

The excavation is being carried out in conjunction with the French Center for Research in Jerusalem under the co-direction of Dr. Julien Vieugue.

“This woman ceramic figurine is a hallmark of Yarmukian culture,” Eirikh-Rose said. “This is one of the largest examples of the figurine found. It is of a large, seated woman with big hips, a unique pointed hat and what is known as “coffee bean” eyes and a big nose. One hand is positioned on her hip and the other one under her breast.”

Symbolism

Though dubbed “coffee-bean” eyes, the traditional eyes of the figurine more likely represented kernels possibly of wheat or even more likely barley, she said.

All the small details of the figurine are important for its cultic symbolism, she said, and the process of creating such a figurine involved a complex method of wrapping and layering the clay around a central cylindrical core.

“It is really impressive and was a very elaborate way of making a figurine. It was not simple to make,” she said.

The Yarmukian culture was poised at the dramatic human juncture of the transition from a foraging culture to permanent settlement which also changed the development of architecture. It was so named for the discovery of the archaeological remains at the Sha’ar HaGolan site dated to 6400-6000 BC near the northern bank of the Yarmouk River in the central Jordan Valley.

The history of the Sha’ar HaGolan site

FIRST EXCAVATED in 1949, Hebrew University Professor Moshe Stekelis identified the Sha’ar HaGolan site as belonging to the Yarmukian culture. A subsequent excavation of the site by Hebrew University Prof. Yosef Garfinkel ended in 2004.

The finds are on exhibit at the Museum of Yarmukian Culture at the kibbutz.

Eirikh-Rose said the current re-excavation of the site was begun next to previous excavations. It is meant to expose the site layer by layer until reaching the Neolithic pre-ceramic level of the settlement to research the culture’s use and production of ceramic pottery, she said.

“Although the site of Sha’ar HaGolan has been dug several times, revealing the additional layers one at a time, this time there is a clear purpose for our excavation: we want to understand the origin and mechanism of development of the pottery production in the world of this ancient period in the Levant region,” she said.

She noted that 8,000 years ago the inhabitants of this site began to use pottery vessels and produced them on a mass scale.

“This is the first culture of the Neolithic revolution to use and manufacture pottery vessels on a large scale, not just one bowl here and one bowl there,” she said.

Previous excavations at the Sha’ar HaGolan site have uncovered planned streets, courtyard houses and smaller mother goddess figurines as well as incised pebble face figurines and eye figurines.

At its height the settlement covered an area spanning 20 hectares making it one of the largest settlements in the world during that time, Eirikh-Rose said. Although other Yarmukian sites have been identified since, Sha’ar HaGolan is the largest, probably indicating its role as a Yarmukian cultural center.

Eirikh-Rose said the newly uncovered figurine will be taken for residue analysis which will help researchers establish which types of clay were used to create it. Continued study of these figurines may also help researchers in their quest to determine whether the “Mother Goddess” was used in cultic practices or was already part of an established religion, she said.

“There are so many theories...This is a big question to study– the development of religious beliefs and culture,” she said.