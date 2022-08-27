The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Research team develops first AI method to date human remains up to 10,000 years old

The research team looked at 5,000 human remains from the Late Mesolithic period and developed accurate dates for how old they are.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 11:58
An international research team led by Lund University in Sweden has developed a method that can accurately date human remains that are up to 10,000 years old by analyzing DNA with the help of AI.

In the peer-reviewed study, which was published in the journal Cell Reports Methods on Monday, researchers developed the temporal population structure (TPS) - which is a dating method for genomes ranging from the Late Mesolithic period to the present. 

Eran Elhaik, a Lund University researcher in molecular cell biology, said that "unreliable dating is a major problem, resulting in vague and contradictory results.

"Our method uses artificial intelligence to date genomes via their DNA with great accuracy," he continued. Researchers do not expect TPS to replace radiocarbon dating.

TPS vs. Radiocarbon dating

Radiocarbon dating has been a standard method before TPS to determine how old ancient remains are, however it has not always been accurate. TPS can be used when radiocarbon dating is unable to develop alternative hypotheses for samples younger than 10,000 years.



