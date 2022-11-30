3,000-year-old Egyptian scarab discovered in Israel on a school trip

A 3,000-year-old scarab was discovered during a school field trip to Azor, about 7 kilometers southeast of Tel Aviv, the Israel Antiquity Authority announced on Wednesday.

Carved into the scarab is the picture of an Egyptian Pharoah, in a scene that represents the bestowal of legitimacy to a ruler.

An eighth-grade class from Rabin Middle School took part in a Tour-Guide Course that was organized by the Israel Antiquity Authority for the third year. The course enables students to teach Azor locals about archaeological findings.

"We were wandering around when I saw something that looked like a small toy on the ground," the leading tour guide Gilad Stern of the Israel Antiquity Authority Educational Center said. "An inner voice said to me: 'Pick it up and turn it over.' I was astonished: it was a scarab with a clearly incised scene, the dream of every amateur archaeologist. The pupils were really excited!"

Conservationist Yosef Bukengolts cleaning the scarab seal in the Israel Antiquities Authority Laboratories (credit: ASSAF PEREZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

What was on the scarab?

On the flatter side of the scarab, a standing figure is carved. The figure has an elongated head, which appears to represent the crown of the Egyptian pharaoh.

"This scene basically reflects the geopolitical reality that prevailed in the land of Canaan during the Late Bronze Age (1500-1000 BCE), when the local Canaanite rulers lived (and sometimes rebelled) under Egyptian political and cultural hegemony," Dr. Golani said. "Therefore, it is very possible that the seal is indeed from the Late Bronze Age when the local Canaanites were ruled by the Egyptian Empire."

Scarabs are distinctly Egyptian, but there have been hundreds that were discovered in Israel over time. Some were imported from Egypt while others were imitations of originals made by local artisans under Egyptian influence. The scarab found seems to be one of the imitations of Egyptian scarabs.

"The find of the scarab in the framework of a field tour with pupils participating in the Tour-Guide course, is symbolic, in that the pupils were gaining archaeological knowledge and at the same time contributing to our archaeological heritage," Director of Israel Antiquity Authority Eli Escusido said. "This cooperation is truly moving, as we are working towards connecting communities with their cultural heritage."

Scarabs are shaped like dung beetles. The ancient Egyptians believed that the dung beetles were a representation of God because of the way they roll balls of dung two times its size to stow their future offspring in it.

"The scarab was used as a seal and was a symbol of power and status," Dr. Amir Golani, Israel Antiquities Authority specialist of the Bronze Age period said. "It may have been placed on a necklace or a ring. It is made of faience, a silicate material coated with a bluish-green glaze. It may have dropped from the hands of an important figure of authority who passed through the area, or it may have been deliberately buried in the ground along with other objects and after thousands of years, it came to the surface. It's difficult to determine the exact original context."