The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Researchers find 92 fossil nests belonging to titanic dinosaurs

The fossil nests are part of one of the largest dinosaur hatcheries in the world, found in central India.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 20, 2023 02:06

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2023 02:10
(A) Completely unhatched egg (B) Almost fully intact outline of egg possibly indicating it to be unhatched (C) Compressed egg showing hatching window (arrow) (D) Egg showing curved outline. (E) Deformed egg showing egg surfaces slipping past each other. (photo credit: Dhiman et al., 2023, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0)
(A) Completely unhatched egg (B) Almost fully intact outline of egg possibly indicating it to be unhatched (C) Compressed egg showing hatching window (arrow) (D) Egg showing curved outline. (E) Deformed egg showing egg surfaces slipping past each other.
(photo credit: Dhiman et al., 2023, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0)

Around 92 nesting sites containing over 250 fossilized eggs belonging to Titanosaurus, one of the largest dinosaurs to have ever lived, were recently discovered during research in central India.

The discovery was found in the Narmada Valley of central India, an area well-known for fossils of dinosaur skeletons and eggs from the Late Cretaceous Period. The study was published on January 18, 2022, in the journal PLOS ONE by Harsha Dhiman of the University of Delhi, New Delhi and colleagues and has been peer-reviewed.

“Our research has revealed the presence of an extensive hatchery of titanosaur sauropod dinosaurs in the study area and offers new insights into the conditions of nest preservation and reproductive strategies of titanosaur sauropod dinosaurs just before they went extinct,” said Harsha Dhiman, lead author of the research.

A wealth of data

There aren't many details known about dinosaur reproductive habits, which makes the fossil nests from a comparatively late period in dinosaur history an especially important source for a wealth of new data. These new insights will help paleontologists better understand the dinosaur's life and evolution.

The researchers found a number of interesting facts about Titanosaur eggs. They were arranged in nests and partially buried in the earth in shallow pits, similar to modern crocodilians. The mothers didn't provide body heat for incubation and instead relied on radiation heat from the sun or geothermal heat from the earth to develop the eggs.

Some of the clutches were laid close to the banks of aquatic bodies while others were deposited away from the lakes or ponds. The clutches laid close to the margins were prone to frequent submergence by water and thus got buried under sediment and remained unhatched. (credit: Dhiman et al., 2023, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0) Some of the clutches were laid close to the banks of aquatic bodies while others were deposited away from the lakes or ponds. The clutches laid close to the margins were prone to frequent submergence by water and thus got buried under sediment and remained unhatched. (credit: Dhiman et al., 2023, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0)

Some of the eggs were found to have multiple shells, while others had another egg in them. This has not been recorded in Titanosaurus eggs before but is common in reptile or bird eggs. These pathologies indicate that the eggs were laid sequentially and not all at once.

The nests were mostly laid on soft earth relatively close to small lakes and ponds. The exact location was important, as nests that were laid too close to the water would sometimes get submerged and didn't hatch. The ones further away stood a better chance of hatching.

After hatching the juveniles had to fend for themselves and must mostly have left the hatching area, as no bones were found near the nests, neither of the juveniles nor of the parent titanosaurs. 

“Together with dinosaur nests from Jabalpur in the upper Narmada valley in the east and those from Balasinor in the west, the new nesting sites from Dhar District in Madhya Pradesh (Central India), covering an east-west stretch of about 1000 km, constitute one of the largest dinosaur hatcheries in the world,” Guntupalli V.R. Prasad, co-author and leader of the research team added.



Tags india science dinosaur archeology paleontology research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by