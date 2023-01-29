The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

'Oldest' mummy found covered in gold leaf

The mummy, found with three others, is thought to be one of the best-preserved and oldest discovered in Egypt.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 01:40
A 2,500-year old coffin that may contain a mummy lies at the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia March 27, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/COLIN PACKHAM)
A 2,500-year old coffin that may contain a mummy lies at the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia March 27, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/COLIN PACKHAM)

One of the oldest and best-preserved mummies to ever be found was recently discovered in Saqqara, Egypt. His name was Hekashepes.

Dr. Zahi Hawass, lead archaeologist and former antiquities minister, dated the finds from roughly the 25th-22nd century B.C.E.

Dr. Hawass said on Facebook, "This mummy may be the oldest and most complete mummy found in Egypt to date."

The mummy was found, covered in gold leaf, down a 50ft shaft with three other tombs. It is believed that the sarcophagi have not been opened for around 4300 years.

The other finds

The other mummies found are thought to be an ancient Egyptian priest named Khnumdjedef, a senior palace official named Meri and a judge and writer named Fetek.

'Golden boy’ mummy (credit: CAIRO EGYPTIAN MUSEUM VIA FRONTIERS) 'Golden boy’ mummy (credit: CAIRO EGYPTIAN MUSEUM VIA FRONTIERS)

Meri’s official duties would have included performing religious rituals and acting as a “secret-keeper.”

Archaeologists also found a number of precious amulets, a false door, pottery and some of the largest statues to have ever been found.

A little over 10 metres below the original find, the team discovered a collection of wooden statues and an alter for ritualistic offerings.

The significance of the mummies

Mummies of non-royal descent are rarely found. Even rarer they are found in as well-preserved condition as the mummies found during this discovery.

In describing the importance of the discovery, Archeologist Abu Deshish is reported to have said, “This discovery is so important as it connects the kings with the people living around them."



Tags Egypt archaeology history mummy ancient history
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by