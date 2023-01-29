'Oldest' mummy found covered in gold leaf

One of the oldest and best-preserved mummies to ever be found was recently discovered in Saqqara, Egypt. His name was Hekashepes.

Dr. Zahi Hawass, lead archaeologist and former antiquities minister, dated the finds from roughly the 25th-22nd century B.C.E.

Dr. Hawass said on Facebook, "This mummy may be the oldest and most complete mummy found in Egypt to date."

The mummy was found, covered in gold leaf, down a 50ft shaft with three other tombs. It is believed that the sarcophagi have not been opened for around 4300 years.

The other finds

The other mummies found are thought to be an ancient Egyptian priest named Khnumdjedef, a senior palace official named Meri and a judge and writer named Fetek.

'Golden boy’ mummy (credit: CAIRO EGYPTIAN MUSEUM VIA FRONTIERS)

Meri’s official duties would have included performing religious rituals and acting as a “secret-keeper.”

Archaeologists also found a number of precious amulets, a false door, pottery and some of the largest statues to have ever been found.

A little over 10 metres below the original find, the team discovered a collection of wooden statues and an alter for ritualistic offerings.

The significance of the mummies

Mummies of non-royal descent are rarely found. Even rarer they are found in as well-preserved condition as the mummies found during this discovery.

In describing the importance of the discovery, Archeologist Abu Deshish is reported to have said, “This discovery is so important as it connects the kings with the people living around them."