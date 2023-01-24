The 2300-year-old mummy, originally found in 1916 but left unexamined, underwent CT scans whereby scientists found him wearing 49 ritually-significant amulets and sandals. The findings, made by a team from the Department of Radiology at Kasr Al Ainy Hospital and the Egyptian museum, have been published in Frontiers in Medicine.

The amulets and their significance

The amulets, mostly made of gold, the mummy was found wearing included a golden heart scarab placed next to his thoracic cavity, a golden tongue inside his mouth and a two-finger amulet next to his uncircumcised penis. The body was also wearing sandals and fern garlands which also hold ritual significance.

The golden scarab was deemed important in the ancient belief system as after death, the heart was to be weighed against the goddess Maat's feather. The scarab was thought to silence the heart during judgment day, making the soul more likely to pass through to the afterlife, and act as a substitution for the heart if the organ was ever missing.

Dr. Sahar Saleem, the study’s first author and a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Cairo University, Egypt., believes that the mummy's sandals "were probably meant to enable the boy to walk out of the coffin. According to the ancient Egyptians’ ritual Book of The Dead, the deceased had to wear white sandals to be pious and clean before reciting its verses."

The golden tongue placed in the mouth was thought to have enabled him to speak in the afterlife. The amulet placed beside his penis was thought to protest the embalming incision.

He also wore an Isis Knot which was believed to enlist the power of the goddess Isis in the protection of the body. Isis was the ancient Egyptian goddess of fertility, motherhood, magic, death, healing, and rebirth

'Golden boy’ mummy (credit: Frontiers )

More about the "golden boy"

The boy is thought to have come from a wealthy and powerful family based on the wealth he was buried with. He is thought to have been around 15 at his time of death and his body was found in a cemetery in Neg el-Hassay, Egypt.

The mummy was laid in two coffins. The outer coffin had Greek inscriptions and an inner wooden sarcophagus.

Postmortem, the viscera had been removed through an incision, while the brain had been removed through the nose and replaced with resin. This is commonly found in mummies from this cultural period.

The 'golden boy' mummy is now available for the public to view at the Egyptian Museum.

The 'golden boy' findings suggest that ancient Egyptians valued their children and provided them with ritual treatment.