The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

New remains of multiple extinct species excavated on Chilean coast

The discovery included the remains of multiple species of giant sloths.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 5, 2023 18:50
The Green Planet – Dubai's baby sloth clutches its mother's body. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Green Planet – Dubai's baby sloth clutches its mother's body.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Archaeologists and Palaeontologists have uncovered more than 7,000 skeletal remains of extinct species of animals on the Chilean coast, Heritage Daily reported on Sunday.

The extinct species that were uncovered were Camelidae (ancestors of camels), Cervidae (ancestors of deer), Equidae (ancestors of horses), Mylodontidae (an extinct group of giant land sloths), Xenarthra (an ancestor of sloths, anteaters and cingulate), Canidae (ancestor of dogs, foxes and wolves), myocastorinae and octodontidae (two ancestors to rodents) and multiple mylodon (another extinct type of giant sloth) remains. 

The area where the remains were found, which was once wetlands, froze during an ice age approximately 24,000 to 17,000 years ago. Now, the area is entirely submerged underwater. 

Giant Sloths

Giant sloths lived during the Pleistocene era, between 1.8 million and 12,000 years ago. It is believed that the species died out due to climate change and human hunting, according to the Natural History Museum.

The sloths are thought to have inhabited South America and, unlike modern sloths, they scavenged meat. However, like modern sloths, they ate mostly plants.

Ernesto Novoa, Inventory Specialist on the Tomayate River project, removes earth around remains of a Giant Sloth found near the river 15 kilometers (about 9 miles) outside San Salvador, June 25, 2001 (credit: REUTERS) Ernesto Novoa, Inventory Specialist on the Tomayate River project, removes earth around remains of a Giant Sloth found near the river 15 kilometers (about 9 miles) outside San Salvador, June 25, 2001 (credit: REUTERS)

One of the smallest species of Giant Sloth, known as the 'Shasta', grew to approximately 9 feet long and could weigh up to 550 pounds.

One of the larger breeds of Giant Sloths, the Megalonyx, grew to about 10 feet long and could weigh up to 2,200 pounds. 

“We have also recovered medium-sized species such as foxes, a large number of microfauna made up of various species of rodents, very small marsupials and even remains of reptiles”, said Professor Isabel Cartajena, Director of the OHC and an academic at the Department of Anthropology at the University of Chile

Researchers had to undertake the massive project, which included the excavation by strata, vacuuming sediment and recovering specimens, underwater.

“Until now, the GNLQ1 site has not reported cultural evidence supporting the presence of early human groups. However, this site demonstrates the existence of a landscape available for the occupation and mobility of extinct fauna and early human groups along the Pacific coast of South America”, comments the director of OHC and academic at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the U of Chile.



Tags archaeology animals science chile dinosaur extinction
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by