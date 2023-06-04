The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Scientists find evidence of the bubonic plague in Bronze Age England - study

Researchers were able to demonstrate that the plague was present in England well before the widely-known Black Plague outbreak of the Middle Ages.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 14:07
This plague patient is displaying a swollen, ruptured inguinal lymph node, or buboe. (photo credit: CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
This plague patient is displaying a swollen, ruptured inguinal lymph node, or buboe.
(photo credit: CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The bubonic plague was already circulating in Britain long before the medieval Black Death, according to new research out of the Ancient Genomics Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute in London, England. 

Extinct lineages of Yersinia pestis, the bacterium which causes the plague, have been found in multiple sets of human remains from Eurasia between 5,000 and 2,500 years ago, according to a peer-reviewed study recently published in Nature Communications.

One such lineage, dubbed LNBA (Late Neolithic and Bronze Age), has been identified in three sets of remains from Britain each dating to approximately 4,000 years ago, representing the earliest documented evidence of the LNBA plague in Britain. The LNBA lineages were likely introduced to central and western Europe approximately 4,800 years ago by human migration from the Eurasian Steppe.

The plague was seemingly widespread due to migration

Researchers were able to show evidence that suggests that the LNBA lineage could have been widespread in Britain due to that westward migration. 

They sampled 34 distinct sets of remains from two sites dating back to the early Bronze Age - Charterhouse Warren (south of Bristol) and Levens Park, which lies along the River Kent in the Lake District. Sampling teeth from the ancient remains, researchers screened for the presence of LNBA Yersinia pestis.

Scanning electron micrograph of Yersinia pestis, which causes bubonic plague, on proventricular spines of a Xenopsylla cheopis flea National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Scanning electron micrograph of Yersinia pestis, which causes bubonic plague, on proventricular spines of a Xenopsylla cheopis flea National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The presence of the bacterium was detected in a 35-45-year-old woman at the Levins Park site, who was found in a crouched position accompanied by pottery shards. It was also found in two individuals, aged approximately 12 and 10 years old, at the Charterhouse Warren site, which is a mass burial of assorted human remains likely deposited together at the same time.

All of these sets of remains dated back to the Bronze Age, thus showing that the bacteria was active then in England. Researchers noted that the frequency of the bacterium occurring in their sample was quite high (three out of 34, or 9% of samples). However, they emphasized the real frequency could be lower than the observed frequency, and there is also a chance that other individuals were infected but turned up false negatives in archaeologists' tests. 



Tags history bacteria England illness Virus black plague
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by