The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

First Temple-era canal systems in Jerusalem stump Israeli archaeologists

Archaeologists assume two canal systems found near Temple Mount and the City of David were used as part of a production facility.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 09:09

Updated: AUGUST 30, 2023 09:50
The northern channels discovered in the City of David. (photo credit: ELIYAHU YANAI/CITY OF DAVID)
The northern channels discovered in the City of David.
(photo credit: ELIYAHU YANAI/CITY OF DAVID)

Israeli archaeologists were stumped after discovering two 2,800-year-old channel installations dating back to the First Temple that were probably used for some sort of production, the Israeli Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday.

The channel installations, which were found in digs by the IAA, Tel Aviv University, and the City of David, may be part of a larger industrial system, archaeologists said. While they assume they were used for soaking some product or other, even Israel Police couldn't figure out what using its forensic investigative unit.

Whatever was produced in this facility was probably important for the Judean kingdom's economy as it was found close to where the Temple and the king's palace had been.

The newly discovered canal system is truly unique

"We looked at the installation and realized that we had stumbled on something unique, but since we had never seen a structure like this in Israel, we didn't know how to interpret it," said IAA researcher Dr. Iftach Shalev. "Even its date was unclear. We brought a number of experts to the site to see if there were any residues in the soil or rock that are not visible to the naked eye, and to help us understand what flowed or stood in the channels. We wanted to check whether there were any organic remains or traces of blood, so we even recruited the help of the police forensic unit and its research colleagues around the world, but so far – to no avail."

TAU's Prof. Yuval Gadot said that the mystery only deepened when they found the second canal system.

Excavations of the Givati Parking Lot dig in the City of David. (credit: KOBI HARATI/CITY OF DAVID) Excavations of the Givati Parking Lot dig in the City of David. (credit: KOBI HARATI/CITY OF DAVID)

"This installation consists of at least five channels that transport liquids," he said. “Despite some differences in the way the channels were hewn and designed, it is evident that the second installation is very similar to the first,"

"This is a period in which we know that Jerusalem spread over an area that included the City of David and the Temple Mount which served as the heart of the city."

Prof. Yuval Gadot

The second system's discovery did, however, help the archaeologists determine that the facility went out of use sometime toward the end of the ninth century BCE.

“This is an era when we know that Jerusalem covered an area that included the City of David and the Temple Mount, which served as the heart of Jerusalem," said Gadot. "The central location of the channels near the city’s most prominent areas indicates that the product made using them was connected to the economy of the Temple or Palace. One should note that ritual activity includes bringing agricultural animal and plant produce to the Temple; Many times, Temple visitors would bring back products that carried the sanctity of the place."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by