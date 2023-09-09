Steps were uncovered at the Ancient Pool of Siloam in Jerusalem, which haven't been seen in over 2,000 years, reports said on Thursday.

The significance of this discovery is that it's the location where Jesus healed a blind man in the New Testament records, Fox News reported. The location itself was first mentioned in the Old Testament, a recent Washington Times report said.

The discovery was made by archaeologists after making significant progress in excavating the site. Approximately eight steps were unearthed, the Fox News report said.

This was as the Israel Antiquities Authority, the Israel National Parks Authority and the City of David Foundation announced earlier this year that the Ancient Pool of Siloam would be open to the public for the first time in 2,000 years. Until recently, only a small section of the location has been completely excavated and this is accessible to the public. The site was at one point 1.25 acres, according to the Times report. It is expected that more of the site will become accessible over time as more areas will be unearthed, as the site holds importance to both Christians and Jews, according to Fox News.

"History preserved for us"

Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders, told Fox News Digital that “in the Pool of Siloam, we find evidence of history preserved for us, revealed at just the right time.

On the Portico of the Pool of Siloam. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“Theologically, it affirms scripture; geographically, it affirms scripture; and politically, it affirms Israel’s unquestionable and unrivaled link to Jerusalem. Some discoveries are theoretical. This one is undeniable. It is proof of the story of the Bible and its people, Israel,” he continued.

The Pool of Siloam was built approximately 2,700 years ago, Fox News reported. It was used as part of Jerusalem's water system.