Archaeologists discover lost 1800-year-old head of ancient Greek god Apollo

Archaeologists from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki announced in late March that they had discovered a well-preserved head of the ancient Greek god Apollo in the city of Philippi, Greece.

The head, which was found by 15 archaeology students in September of 2023, is believed to date back to the 2nd or 3rd century C.E.

While the statue was likely once worshipped as a representation of Apollo, it is believed to have been repurposed in the medieval period. The researchers theorized it had become part of a fountain in the town’s square in the 8th or 9th century.

1800-year-old head of ancient god Apollo. (credit: Greek Ministry of Education)

Apollo, the twin brother of the virgin moon goddess of the hunt Artemis, was worshipped as the deity for the sun, music, medicine, art, prophecy, dance and archery.

Other finds

Located near the head, a bronze coin dating back to the reign of emperor Leo VI (886-912) was found.

A year prior to the find, researchers discovered a statue of the mythical hero Hercules nearby.