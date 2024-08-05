Ancient Roman coins, counterfeits discovered in new archeological site in eastern Poland

The "Group of Explorers" has uncovered a collection of rare Roman coins and artifacts in a “previously unknown archeological position” in Księżpol, eastern Poland, CBS News reported in late July.

The "Group of Explorers," led by Janusz Szabat and Piotr Magoch, recently searched fields around Księżopol and found various metal coins, including several counterfeits, CBS reported.

Among their discoveries were several rare Roman silver coins: three featuring Emperor Antonius Pius (from 138-161 AD) and one showing his wife Faustyna the Younger (from 141 AD), as well as a coin of Marcus Aurelius (from 174 AD). One of the Antonius Pius coins was partially cut, likely from trading, the report noted.

Denar found in Księżpol in eastern Poland. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Along with genuine Roman coins, the searchers found some counterfeit denars (short for Denarius, the name of the Roman coin) made by the Visigoths, a Germanic tribe ruled by a king living in the Roman Empire. One of these fakes was hard to read. However, according to the report on CBS, the counterfeit showed the image of Emperor Antonius Pius and copied the real coin’s inscription.

Rare Roman denar and pottery

They also discovered a rare, larger denar, twice the usual size, with the face of Empress Herennia Cupressenia Etruscilla, minted between 249 and 251 AD. This coin had a quarter cut off, probably also from trading.

Additionally, they found “several small silicon tools” and “dozens of pieces of pottery.” While the age of the silicon tools is unknown - CBS noted in their report - most of the pottery pieces are from the Roman period. One fragment dates back to the Early Middle Ages, while the others are from more recent times.

This find, according to CBS’s report, was determined as a “very valuable scientific and conservation point,” as the volume of items found at the scene suggests they were “dealing with a new, previously unknown archaeological position.”