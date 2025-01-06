Byzantine era monastery with unique mosaic floor found near Kiryat Gat

A Byzantine-era monastery, from the 5th-6th centuries CE, has been uncovered near the Israeli city of Kiryat Gat, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Monday.

The monastery features a colorful mosaic floor and a Greek inscription, and is "the largest and most significant site discovered in the region from the Roman and Byzantine periods," according to researchers.

The researchers also found imported ware, coins, marble elements, metal and glass vessels inside the monastery.

The mosaic floor depicts crosses, lions, doves, an amphora, flowers and geometric patterns, and in the center, the words “Blessed are you when you come in, and blessed are you when you go out” (Deuteronomy 28:6). The mosaic of a Byzantine era monastery uncovered near Kiryat Gat (credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)

"The mosaic discovered in Kiryat Gat is one of the most unique ever found in Israel," said Mark Avrahami, Head of Artistic Conservation at the Israel Antiquities Authority.

"Transferring mosaics is a complex process that requires great skill and precision. Soon, the ancient mosaic will be moved to the Israel Antiquities Authority's mosaic workshop for preservation before being displayed in the city."

The monastery was just one of over ten buildings discovered during the excavation, which also unearthed a winepress and a large warehouse building.

Other discoveries

The IAA said the winepress was highly sophisticated, reflecting the significant financial resources that would have been put into its creation and use. Some of the winepress' features included the mosaic-floored fermentation rooms and vats featuring Greek letters, which served as masonry marks for the winepress builders.

The excavation also uncovered evidence of local pottery production, such as detritus from a ceramic factory, garbage pits, and misshapen vessels.

"The discovery of the site highlights the historical richness of Kiryat Gat and its surroundings, shedding light on the centrality of the region in antiquity," said Svetlana Talis, Director of the Southern Region at the Israel Antiquities Authority. She added that the mosaic floor will be relocated to an open area in the city and made accessible to the public.

According to Yaacov Kvint, Director of the Israel Land Authority, "The discovery of the monastery during development works for the construction of a new neighborhood highlights the connection between the past and the future, as well as between preservation and development.

The Byzantine Empire, which constituted the eastern half of the Roman Empire, outlasted the western half by a thousand years before it finally fell to the Ottoman Turks onslaughts in 1453.

In 2023, an ancient Byzantine church with largely intact mosaic floors was discovered by near the city of Jericho in Israel's West Bank.