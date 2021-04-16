First ever ancient Roman complex discovered in Britain, broken into

The historic site at Eastfield was opened just a few days ago for excavation, and has already captured curiosity for containing the remains of a large room with smaller rooms branching off of it, dating back to the Roman period. However, at some point overnight between April 14 and 15, the site was broken into, the Gazette & Herald reported on Friday morning. "These archaeological remains are fantastic," Keith Emerick, an inspector of ancient monuments, said, according to the Daily Mail. "They are already giving us a better knowledge and understanding of Roman Britain." Experts noted that this could be the first time this type of building site has been found in Britain. "Sadly, heritage crime can cause huge damage to assets of great historical interest," a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson told Gazette & Herald. The fencing, as well as the land of the excavation itself, were sustained damages, the report noted, though nothing has yet been reported stolen. "Indeed, the cost to communities of heritage crime is often immeasurable, resulting in the loss of artifacts to future generations," added the spokesperson.
The excavations also revealed a large bathhouse. These findings imply that the owners, or at least the residents, of this complex, were wealthy. Experts believe this could have been a fancy villa, or a sanctuary – it might have been both. The reason, Historic England noted, that this is a significant finding is because this sort of building layout has never been found in England before. After Historic England originally suggested the significance of these findings, Keepmoat Homes, a British building company, began the excavation.Under Keepmoat's supervision, the area would become an open space, with no houses allowed to be built on it, local news site The Scarborough News reported on Wednesday.