The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Lost biblical scroll may have been 2,700 years old, Israeli scholar says

“The text is very reminiscent of the book of Deuteronomy, and anyone who is familiar with it would feel it. But there are also some differences,” Dershowitz said.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 21, 2021 20:57
Sections of the ancient Dead Sea scrolls are seen on display at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 14, 2008. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Sections of the ancient Dead Sea scrolls are seen on display at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 14, 2008.
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
A lost biblical manuscript discovered in 1878 and long believed a forgery was authentic and likely predated the Dead Sea Scrolls of hundreds of years, making it the most ancient biblical scroll ever known in modern era, Israeli scholar Prof. Idan Dershowitz has suggested.
In his book “The Valediction of Moses,” Dershowitz, chair of Hebrew Bible and Its Exegesis at University of Potsdam in Germany, looked into the story known as “the Shapira affair” and revealed how it might offer unprecedented insights into the genesis of the Bible.
In 1878, an antique dealer named Moses Wilhelm Shapira laid his hands on a bunch of artifacts that he considered very promising: some members of a Bedouin tribe had uncovered what appeared to be linen-wrapped ancient parchments in a cave in the desert by the Dead Sea.
Shapira, a Russian Jew who had converted to Christianity before moving to Jerusalem and opening a souvenir and antique store in the Old City, had the reputation of someone who could offer authentic and valuable artifacts as well as well-crafted forgeries.
“He sold objects made out of olive wood, postcards and so on, but he also dealt in manuscripts that he sold to many different institutions, including the British Museum, which still has a huge collection of Jewish texts obtained from Shapira,” Dershowitz told The Jerusalem Post.
Shapira did not know how ancient the manuscript was, but he understood that it looked somewhat similar to the Book of Deuteronomy. The finding was offered to the British Museum, which exhibited it, attracting huge crowds, Dershowitz further explained.
At the time, the most ancient biblical texts ever found only dated back to the Middle Ages. The museum expressed interest in buying the Shapira manuscripts, as long as scholars the institution trusted would confirm their authenticity. As they were still working however, another scholar, French Orientalist and diplomat Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau briefly examined the artifacts and immediately announced publicly that the documents were forgeries.
As Dershowitz explained, Clermont-Ganneau was a longtime nemesis of Shapira. Years before, he had exposed him for forging some allegedly ancient pottery figurines. After his statements, other experts followed suit. A few months later a disgraced Shapira would commit suicide. The manuscripts were auctioned by Sotheby’s and bought by a bookseller, Bernard Quaritch, who in turned sold them to a scientist, Philip Brookes Mason, at the turn of the century. From that moment, their location remains unknown.
“I heard stories about the Shapira affairs, and I found them interesting,” Dershowitz, who received his doctorate in biblical studies from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, explained. “After a couple of years, I became curious to see the text of the manuscripts.”
The scholar pointed out that for all the attention that the dramatic events have received through the decades, the content of the manuscript itself did not seem to be considered important.
For this reason, he started to work on the partial transcriptions of the manuscripts by two of the 19th century scholars who examined them, and he eventually also uncovered the full transcriptions by Shapira himself.
“I immediately felt it could not be forgery,” Dershowitz said.
One of the reasons experts believed Shapira had manufactured the texts was that they thought the idea of Bedouins findings scrolls in a cave ludicrous. Little did they know that only seventy years later, some 25,000 fragments would be uncovered in those very same caves, in what is considered one of the most important archaeological discoveries of all times.
“The transcription by Shapira, which I found in an archive in Berlin, also offers important proof that he did not forge the manuscripts. You can see that he was studying them hard, trying to figure out all sorts of things, writing questions in the margin. If he had created them, he would have not needed to do something like this,” Dershowitz pointed out.
However, some of the more crucial elements the scholar identified entered in the content of the text itself.
“The text is very reminiscent of the book of Deuteronomy, and anyone who is familiar with it would feel it. But there are also some differences,” he said.
“The book is considerably shorter,” he said “This text, which I call ‘the valediction of Moses’ omits the part featuring the law code, as well as a poem that appears at the end of Deuteronomy, but there are also myriads of more subtle differences.”
Among others, the name of God Y-H-W-H is only used at the beginning and at the end, contrary to what happens in the last of the five Books of Moses as we know it today. Moreover, the episode of the spies scouting the land of Israel is also not included.
“What is interesting is that in 2002, an Israeli scholar named David Frankel, suggested that the story of the spies was a later addition to Deuteronomy, based on a close reading of the text, and he offered an alternative story similar to the one that is actually featured in the manuscript. How could Shapira have known, some 120 years earlier?” Dershowitz pointed out.
The expert believes that what Shapira encountered was an earlier version of the biblical text.
“If Deuteronomy as we know it, according to most scholars, dates back to the end of the First Temple period, this version must be even more ancient,” he said.
Therefore, if Dershowitz is right, the manuscript was several centuries older than the Dead Sea Scrolls which were written between the 3rd century BCE and the 1st century CE, at the end of the Second Temple period.
“Obviously I’m talking about the text and not the artifact itself. It might be that an ancient text was reported on a more recent manuscript, from around the time of the Dead Sea Scrolls. But my opinion is that also the manuscript itself was likely older,” Dershowitz reveals.
Asked whether he believes that the objects will ever resurfaces, he said that he believes they might.
In the meantime, his research on the text continues.
“I feel like I've only scratched the surface so far,” he concluded.
The book “The Valediction of Moses” is open access and available to download here.


Tags dead sea archaeology moses bible dead sea scroll
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid represents Israeli politics' lost sanity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by