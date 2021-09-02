Weight used to cheat in trade during First Temple era found in Jerusalem

Archaeologists have uncovered a weight used for trading in ancient Jerusalem that scholars believe was used to defraud traders.

Found in the northern part of the City of David in Jerusalem's Old City and dating back to 2,700 years ago, during the First Temple period, the weight in question is just 14 mm. in diameter and 12 mm. in height, and is the second weight of its kind to have been found in Israel. Made of hard limestone, the weight contained engravings indicating it has a weight of two gerah, which equals 0.944 grams.

Despite this, however, the weight does not weigh two gerah. Rather, the researchers found that it weighed at least 3.61 grams, over three times as much.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

While this may seem odd, the researchers, Hebrew University of Jerusalem 's Eli Shukron and Hagai Cohen Kolonimus, say that the likely explanation is that whoever used this weight in commerce was using it to cheat people.

A 1,000-year-old Hebrew Bible,was unveiled at the Museum of the Bible on November 8, 2019. (credit: JAMES STELLUTO/MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE)

This type of scamming is actually extensively described in the Bible, where it is harshly criticized.

"Do not have two differing weights in your bag—one heavy, one light," reads Deuteronomy 25:13-16. "Do not have two differing measures in your house—one large, one small. You must have accurate and honest weights and measures, so that you may live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you. For the Lord your God detests anyone who does these things, anyone who deals dishonestly."

Another quote from Proverbs 20:23 reads: "The Lord detests differing weights, and dishonest scales do not please him."

And a third quote from Leviticus 19:36 reads: “Use honest scales and honest weights, an honest ‘ephah’ and an honest ‘hin.’ I am the Lord your God, who brought you out of Egypt.”

The full findings of this excavation will be published Friday as part of the book of the City of David Research Conference of the Megalim Institute.