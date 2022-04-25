New NUS president repeatedly called for violence on Israelis

At the height of the clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas in May 2021, newly-elected National Union of Students president Shaima Dallali tweeted: “Palestinians have a right to resist by all means possible — even with weapons — this right is acknowledged in international law — Hamas did not start the aggression, what would you like them to do for example?”

Dallali published her post just two days after three Israelis were killed by a barrage of rockets fired at Tel Aviv from Gaza.

“Does this serve the Palestinian Cause? An important question. To my point of view, the answer is according to your opinion regarding the solution of the cause — but armed resistance is a right and we should accept this.” Dallali's post, which was in Arabic, further said.

In May 2021, Dallali also tweeted: “From the river to the sea,” a slogan widely interpreted to be a call for Israel’s destruction.

“Good morning to everyone except Zionists, settler colonialists, and apartheid sympathizers. Free Palestine,” Dallali also wrote in a separate tweet.

The NUS has called for an independent probe into their president-elect’s social media history after the string of provocative posts was brought to their attention.

After hundreds of Jewish students signed an open letter condemning a “climate of fear,” NUS has said it will now also appoint an independent body to examine antisemitism within the union itself.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan has said she was “deeply concerned” by NUS antisemitism, including Dallali’s remarks and social media posts.

“This is the second time in ten years the NUS has elected a president with a history of antisemitic works. While many in the NUS are genuinely committed to equality, this speaks of an organization with deeper, systemic issues,” Donelan said.