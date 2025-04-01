Pittsburgh University suspends pro-Palestinian group SJP from its campus

The University of Pittsburgh has suspended the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) from its campus due to violation of the Student Code of Conduct, according to a letter signed by the Associate Director of Student Conduct at the university on March 18.

The suspension comes in the wake of a February 4 disciplinary hearing, which was convened after the group organized a "study-in" at Hillman Library - an event university officials indicated may have breached Pitt's event regulations.

What did the letter state?

The letter, signed by Associate Director of Student Conduct Jamey Mentzer, stated that SJP "improperly engaged in communications to members of the Conduct Hearing Board during their deliberations" after the initial hearing. Students for Justice in Palestine logo (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Mentzer explained that SJP's actions constituted "serious violations."

"Interim Suspension of Registration: A cessation of organizational operations or use of university resources to advance the mission of the organization," Mentzer stated. "This includes but is not limited to, requesting event space, requesting funds, facilitating any events or hosting anything that be construed as an event, including co-sponsorship."

Mentzer also stated that SJP has 10 business days from the date of the letter to appeal the suspension "by requesting that the Vice Provost for Student Affairs or their designee reconsider this interim action."

Since October 7, SJP had been active in organizing anti-Israel and anti-Zionism events. The group has frequently collaborated with other like-minded organizations, such as Pitt Apartheid Divest and Jewish Voice for Peace - some of which are not officially recognized by the university, local media reported.

SJP was also one of the main organizers of the encampments on the university campus last spring, which would sometimes lead to clashes with the university police and several arrests.