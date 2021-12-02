ILF launches new Legal Network Resource Center

The International Legal Forum ( ILF ) in the spirit of Hanukkah has launched its new ‘Legal Network Resource Center’ - a platform intended “to bring light in the fight against antisemitism & delegitimization of Israel.”

The initiative has the support of the Israeli government and is being touted as a tool to help cultivate and strengthen legal networks around the world working “to counter antisemitism.”

Through the platform, lawyers and activists will have access to a variety of documents including policies, laws, articles and more all available in one location in order to “equip them with the necessary legal tools to make the case for Israel and combat surging antisemitism and the delegitimization of the Jewish people.”

Resources focus on Antisemitism, Boycott Divestment Sanctions ( BDS ), International Law, Labeling and Blacklist, and Anti-terrorism. Content will be added on an ongoing basis as members submit relevant findings.

Arsen Ostrovsky, CEO of the ILF stated in a press release: “Enabling prominent members of the legal community to connect and collaborate with one another underscores the belief that we are always far stronger together, as a network.”

