The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

14-year-old evacuated with CO2 poisoning after heating home with grill

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 17:51
A 14-year-old boy was moderately injured by CO2 poisoning in his home at a home in Segev Shalom after spending an extended period of time in a closed room heated by a charcoal barbecue grill.
Magen David Adom staff provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba as he was partially conscious.
MDA medic Yasser Abu Regila said in a statement that "When we arrived at the scene, we were led into the house. The boy, who was partially conscious, was lying next to a burning grill. We took him out into the open air and gave him life-saving medical treatment that included giving oxygen to treat the smoke inhalation symptoms he was experiencing. We transferred him to an intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital when his condition was moderate and stable. "


Tags Magen David Adom mda fire Soroka Medical Center
Iran is playing with fire, Germany warns
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2021 05:22 PM
Police disperse wedding in Tel Aviv, hand out NIS 30,000 in fines
Coronavirus Committee extends isolation regulation for returning Israelis
PA residents will be allowed to return to work in Israel on Sunday
Four arrested on suspicion of assaulting police at the Temple Mount
Former head of Military Intelligence, Yehoshua Saguy, dies at 87
Palestinians who work in Israel to receive Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Former head of Military Intelligence, Yehoshua Sagi, dies at 87
No jab, no job: Vatican gets tough with COVID anti-vaxxers
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2021 02:02 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,076 new cases Wednesday, 6.6% of tests positive
Three minors arrested in gang-rape investigation of 13-year-old girl
Facebook blocks news content in Australia as it blasts proposed law
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2021 12:14 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,573 sick, 6,727 in quarantine
Flydubai prepares for Boeing 737 MAX to rejoin its fleet
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2021 11:01 AM
Egypt announces oil and gas bid round for 24 blocks -ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2021 10:33 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by