14-year-old evacuated with CO2 poisoning after heating home with grill

A 14-year-old boy was moderately injured by CO2 poisoning in his home at a home in Segev Shalom after spending an extended period of time in a closed room heated by a charcoal barbecue grill.

Magen David Adom staff provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba as he was partially conscious.

MDA medic Yasser Abu Regila said in a statement that "When we arrived at the scene, we were led into the house. The boy, who was partially conscious, was lying next to a burning grill. We took him out into the open air and gave him life-saving medical treatment that included giving oxygen to treat the smoke inhalation symptoms he was experiencing. We transferred him to an intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital when his condition was moderate and stable. "