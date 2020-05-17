The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
20-year-old man fatally shot in Kiryat Ata in suspected murder

The report comes amid a string of murders in Israel in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 18, 2020 00:46
Israel Police investigators scanning the alleged murder scene in Kiryat Ata. (photo credit: ALON HACHMON)
Israel Police investigators scanning the alleged murder scene in Kiryat Ata.
(photo credit: ALON HACHMON)
A 20-year-old man was taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa late Sunday after he was fatally wounded by gunfire in Kiryat Ata on Lillenblum Street, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv
 
Magen David Adom (MDA) responders attempted to resuscitate the man en route, later pronouncing his death at the hospital. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated, but police suspect  the shooter was riding a scooter and escaped from the scene. 

Forensic investigators have also begun collecting evidence and clues from the scene, as police continue to scan the area in an attempt to locate the shooter.

The report comes amid a string of murders in Israel, in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On April 29, a 37-year-old man was arrested by police for the murder of his 31-year-old wife in Holon. 
The man arrested was named as Alaza Mandparo, and he later confessed after being caught by police, explaining that he took action because he suspected that she cheated on him with his friend.
Earlier Sunday,  a 21-year-old man from Ramat Gan reportedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend after being arrested on Saturday night.
The suspect was taken by police to the Tel Aviv Magistrate Court on Sunday afternoon, where he began to panic and attempted to launch himself at the police officers. His arrest was extended.

 

 


