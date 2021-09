A young Arab man was shot and killed Thursday night in the Shuafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem, Israeli media reported.

According to reports, the 24-year-old was shot during a fight that erupted at the funeral of Muhammad al-Adwi, also a resident of Shuafat, who was murdered on the previous night.

Murder rates have been steeply rising in the Arab sector over the recent weeks. Over 80 Arab Israelis were killed in 2021 alone.