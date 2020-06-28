27 detained, 3 arrested for attempting to disrupt Jerusalem pride events

Israel Police announced on Sunday evening that they had detained 27 people who were on their way to the Jerusalem pride events in suspicion of exhibiting "behavior that could disrupt the peace."

Earlier on Sunday, police arrested three activists from the extremist anti-LGBT group, Lehava, in suspicion that they would attempt to disrupt the events, but the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court ordered to release them after a police spokesperson confessed that there was no suspicion the men had broken the law.