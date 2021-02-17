28-year-old released home after allegedly drugging, raping woman in Harish

The Hadera Magistrate's Court released a 28-year-old Emek Hefer resident from police custody on Wednesday after he was arrested on suspicion of drugging a 40-year-old woman at her home in Harish over the weekend and raping her while she was unconscious.

The woman was evacuated to the hospital following her reaction to the drug. In the conditions of the suspect's release, the court was satisfied with releasing the man until his trial after issuing a restraining order from the woman.

Attorney Adi Keidar, who represents the suspect, said his client denies the actions attributed to him.