Some 3,410 people registered as unemployed in Israel in the past day, according to Israel's Employment Service. Since the first day of the current lockdown, December 27, some 56,077 people have registered as newly unemployed.Of these people, 43,806 (78.1%) are on unpaid leave. Some 12,271 (21.9%) were fired or quit. Some 30.1% of the newly unemployed work in sales and approximately 10% work in the beauty and fashion industries.