A 36-year-old resident of Israel's North was arrested and indicted for attacking his sister with an iron chain, after he suspected she reported him to the police for hiding illegal weapons, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Tatadav Umm Alganam, had hit his sister with the chain all over her body. He was arrested after fleeing the scene, and a request has been filed to the Nazareth Magistrate's Court to extend his detention in police custody, according to Ynet.