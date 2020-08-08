40,000 anti-Netanyahu protesters gather on bridges across Israel

Thousands of people are making their way to bridges across the country in a massive display of the anti-Netanyahu protests that have been taking place in Israel in recent weeks.More than 40,000 have confirmed their participation in Saturday evening's protests."This is the seventh week in a row that civilians across Israel join the protests against Netanyahu, calling on him to pack his bags and resign after his utter failure in handling the health crisis," a statement by the Black Flags movement read. "Instead of preventing a second wave, Netanyahu has been dealing with tax deductions for his family and for himself."