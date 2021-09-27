49-year-old seriously injured after fall from Tower of David rope course

A 49-year-old man was seriously injured after falling from a rope course from high up at the Tower of David museum in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Named Towers in the Air, the attraction features seven stations, including ropes, ladders, omegas, climbing walls, and rappelling, that combine adventure sports with a breathtaking view of historic sites, according to the museum.

One of the stations includes a jump from seven meters up attached to a cable, according to Ynet. Previous visitors to the site said to Ynet that the cable was too long and that they were hurt after hitting the ground, albeit softly, during the jump.

The reason for the injury is unclear at this point. A police investigation has been launched.