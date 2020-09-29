5,194 fines issued over coronavirus rules violations over Yom Kippur

Most of the fines were issued to people who were leaving their homes for purposes that are not permitted under the lockdown regulations. Some 1,175 were issued to people for not wearing masks, 70 were issued to those breaking quarantine rules, 49 businesses were caught breaking the regulations and 72 fines were issued to those present in areas not permitted under the regulations, including certain businesses and the beach.

On Saturday night, police dispersed a party of over 30 youths that was held in the Banias Nature Reserve. A youth from Metulah who organized the party was arrested and 34 fines were issued.

On Sunday, police at a checkpoint stopped a car driven by two confirmed coronavirus patients and a person who was traveling against quarantine regulations. The driver and the passengers each received fines of NIS 5,000 and were returned to their home to continue quarantine. An additional driver who was breaking quarantine was stopped at the same checkpoint. She received a NIS 5,000 fine as well.

Some 5,194 fines were issued by Israel Police to Israelis who violated coronavirus regulations on Sunday and Monday.