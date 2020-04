Zvi Porosh, a 58-year-old father of six, died of coronavirus, just days after his wife, Batya, 52, passed away, according to Ynet Porosh was brought to Sha'are Medical Center where he died on Friday. When MDA brought him to the hospital, Porosh was not showing any vital signs and was declared dead after doctors tried several times to revive him.One of the Porosh's sons is currently hospitalized for coronavirus, Ynet reported.