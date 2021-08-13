7-month-old baby found unconscious near Kinneret, in critical condition

A seven-month-old baby was found unconscious near the Kinneret on Friday. MDA paramedics evacuated her to Baruch Padeh Medical Center, in Tiberias while attempting to resuscitate her.

"When we arrived at the beach, we saw an unconscious baby around seven months old on the nearby service road, not breathing and without a pulse," said MDA medics Shmuel Ohana and Noam Barkan.

"People at the spot began to perform preliminary resuscitation. They said that according to the family, they put the baby to sleep and only later realized that she was unconscious. We began to apply advanced resuscitation while we evacuated her in an emergency ambulance," the medics said.