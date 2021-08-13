The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
7-month-old baby found unconscious near Kinneret, in critical condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 13, 2021 21:29
A seven-month-old baby was found unconscious near the Kinneret on Friday. MDA paramedics evacuated her to Baruch Padeh Medical Center, in Tiberias while attempting to resuscitate her.
"When we arrived at the beach, we saw an unconscious baby around seven months old on the nearby service road, not breathing and without a pulse," said MDA medics Shmuel Ohana and Noam Barkan.
"People at the spot began to perform preliminary resuscitation. They said that according to the family, they put the baby to sleep and only later realized that she was unconscious. We began to apply advanced resuscitation while we evacuated her in an emergency ambulance," the medics said.
New York Assembly suspends Cuomo impeachment investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2021 09:33 PM
Armed person forces Washington, D.C. military base into lockdown
Advisor to MK Gilad Kariv tests positive for COVID-19
Ra'am head to Arab sector: 'Go get the vaccine'
Bennett to HMO heads: Vaccinate during Shabbat and overnight
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/13/2021 06:00 PM
Health Ministry approves third vaccine for medical personnel and prisoner
Clashes erupt at Cave of the Patriarch due to construction
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/13/2021 05:08 PM
Boris Johnson to convene emergency meeting on Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2021 04:32 PM
NATO meets to coordinate Western embassy staff reduction in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2021 03:45 PM
Large fire reported near Kfar Yona
IDF shoots down Hamas drone on Gaza border
Coronavirus in Israel: 6,083 new cases, 462 serious cases
Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2021 09:26 AM
MK Yoav Gallant: 'The judges made the wrong decision' about Israel Prize
Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack in northern Iraq - ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2021 08:02 AM
