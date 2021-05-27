7 Policemen questioned in relation to shooting girl with sponge grenade

Seven Israel Police officers were questioned Wednesday at the Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Department (PID) in relation to an incident in which a 16-year-old was shot with a sponge grenade in Sheikh Jarrah last week.Two of those questioned are suspected of the shooting and five were investigated for suspected obstruction of the investigation. All seven were released at the end of the investigation with two suspended for a week and one for two weeks.Planned evictions of a number of families have caused protests and violence in Sheikh Jarrah and were one of the sparks that led to the 11-day Gaza war which ended last week.