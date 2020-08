Some 30 teachers and staff members are currently in quarantine after coming into contact with the principal, meaning no staff is available to teach the students in the meantime.

About 700 students will not start the school year on Tuesday, after the principal of a elementary school in Bat Yam was confirmed as infected with the coronavirus, according to KAN news.