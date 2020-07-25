85-year-old woman in critical condition from heatstroke in Kfar Saba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 25, 2020 15:03
An 85-year-old woman was found unconscious as a result of a heatstroke in the yard of a building in Kfar Saba on Saturday.
Magen David Adom medics and paramedics who arrived at the scene provided her with initial treatment and transferred her to Meir Hospital, while performing CPR on the woman, who is in critical condition.
