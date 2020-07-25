The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

85-year-old woman in critical condition from heatstroke in Kfar Saba

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 25, 2020 15:03
An 85-year-old woman was found unconscious as a result of a heatstroke in the yard of a building in Kfar Saba on Saturday. 
Magen David Adom medics and paramedics who arrived at the scene provided her with initial treatment and transferred her to Meir Hospital, while performing CPR on the woman, who is in critical condition.


Firefighters clear first line of houses in Deir Hanna brush fire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/25/2020 03:35 PM
Somalia's parliament votes to oust PM Hassan Ali Khaire
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 02:22 PM
IDF arrests two Palestinians crossing Gaza fence
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/25/2020 12:10 PM
Russia reports 5,871 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 11:09 AM
Czech Republic reports 15,081 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 09:16 AM
30-year-old riding on electric bicycle killed in car crash
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/25/2020 08:23 AM
Vietnam reports first local coronavirus infection in over three months
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 07:42 AM
South Korea reports 113 new coronavirus cases, most since March
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 04:46 AM
Mexico reports 7,573 new cases of coronavirus, 737 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 04:44 AM
US records over 1,000 coronavirus deaths for fourth straight day
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 04:11 AM
Anti-communist protesters heckle staff emptying China's consulate in Houston
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 02:55 AM
Brazil registers 1,156 coronavirus deaths on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 01:30 AM
Moderna says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 12:52 AM
Welfare minister to present Knesset with plan to create 150,000 jobs
US authorities say 18 Portland protesters face federal charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/24/2020 09:32 PM
