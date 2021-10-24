9,000 additional Palestinian workers to be allowed into Israel

Israel will grant 9,000 more Palestinians work permits this week, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced on Sunday.

The Palestinians from Judea and Samaria working in the construction industry will be allowed to work in sovereign Israel pursuant to a government decision this year to increase the quota of Palestinian workers by 15,000.

COGAT said the additional Palestinians will be permitted to work in Israel “shortly, in accordance with the decision of the political echelon.”

Israelis licensed to employ Palestinians can file applications for permits for more workers this week.

The cabinet decision, made in August, to increase the number of Palestinians working in Israel came in light of the government’s aim to strengthen the Palestinian Authority’s economy and the quality of life for Palestinians in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli minister of Defense Benny Gantz attend a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on October 19, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted at the time that “this is an important step that will strengthen the Palestinian and Israeli economies and our shared interests.”

COGAT Maj.-Gen. Rassan Alian said in August that “economic stability is the key to preserve the security in the region.”

In addition to the 15,000 for construction, another 1,000 permits will be given to Palestinians working in the hotel industry.

Some 120,000 Palestinians currently have Israeli work permits, 30,000 of which are for working in Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.