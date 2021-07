The two delegations of negotiators, who have been in Doha since Saturday, said "the two sides committed to continue negotiations at a high level until a settlement is reached."

"We will work to provide humanitarian assistance throughout Afghanistan," the statement added, according to Al Jazeera.

The delegations of the Afghan government and Taliban issued a joint statement on Sunday saying that they will meet again and that they have issued instructions to expedite their peace negotiations, Qatar's Al Jazeera TV reported.