AIPAC releases statement mourning death of George Floyd

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) released a statement on Sunday, mourning the death of George Floyd."On the eve of George Floyd’s funeral, we join with millions of Americans who continue to mourn his murder," the statement read. "His death is a shattering reminder of the injustice and inequities that Black Americans still endure in our society. The scourge of racism, intolerance and inequality must end."AIPAC is deeply and unshakably committed to the core American values of equality, freedom and justice. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Black community in its ongoing struggle for the same rights and respect to which all Americans are entitled."Floyd, 46, was killed by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. His death sparked a massive public outcry against racism and police brutality, provoking widespread protests and riots in cities throughout the US and around the world.