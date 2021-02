In red neighborhoods, classes will take place in open spaces, according to the government guidelines for red zones.

These include the neighborhoods of Kiryat Shmuel, Kiryat Eliyahu, Neve David and The German Colony (HaMoshava HaGermanit).

Earlier Sunday, the Jerusalem Municipality announced that it will reopen kindergartens and school grades 1-4 in several neighborhoods across the city.

Kindergartens and schools will reopen in Haifa on Monday morning, after receiving approval from the coronavirus cabinet, Israeli media reported.