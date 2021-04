"At the meeting, we discussed our common goal of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and discussed deepening our cooperation," Erdan tweeted.

"I will continue to work for the security of the State of Israel and to strengthen ties with the United States," the ambassador said.

Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan and head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat had a successful meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Erdan announced on Twitter.