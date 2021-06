Biden, asked if America was back, turned to Macron and said the French leader should be asked that question.

"Yes definitely," Macron said.

"It’s great to have a US president who’s part of the club and very willing to cooperate," Macron said. "What you demonstrate is that leadership is partnership"

The United States is back as a cooperative leader of the free world, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a meeting with US President Joe Biden.